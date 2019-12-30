Law and order remain manageable in 2019





Ismail Hossain Samrat, an underworld kingpin who used his political influence to run a network of illegal casinos and extortion rackets, was the most senior politician to be caught in the new graft dragnet, which had also nabbed 260 others - including at least three ruling party men.

The digital services of the police are getting popular as common people are receiving hassle-free services online by calling 999, for Medical emergencies, like heart attack or stroke, house fire, domestic violence, burglary or theft in progress, car accident with life-threatening injuries, suspicious activities or any other development that seems like an emergency.

A large number of people are getting benefits from the digital services and responding positively, sources in the police headquarters said. The police are taking quick steps after getting complaints or information about any crime from the IGP complaint cell or emergency helpline number 999.

According to the police headquarters, the police are providing various digital services, including Citizen Information Management System (CIMS), Online Police Clearance, BD Police Help Line App, Traffic Prosecution System, Hello City App, Passport Verification and Online Immigration, City Surveillance System, E-Traffic Security System, Live Traffic Update, online news portal and Bangladesh Police page on Facebook.

Bangladesh police have charged 25 people following the killing of 21-year-old student in October. Abrar Fahad was beaten to death by fellow students at one of Bangladesh's top universities, after posting criticism of government policy on social media. His death sparked protests on university campuses across the country.

A Barguna court has fixed December 8 for framing charges against the 14 juvenile accused in the Rifat Sharif murder case. On June 26, Rifat Sharif was hacked to death in front of his wife Ayesha Siddika Minni in broad daylight in Barguna. The incident was recorded on surveillance camera.

Police on August 1 submitted two separate charge sheets to the court in connection with the case. One of the charge sheets accused 14 juveniles of the murder while another implicated 10 adults.

A Bangladesh court has sentenced 16 people to death for the murder of a student set on fire after she accused her teacher of sexual harassment. Nusrat Jahan Rafi, 19, died in April in Feni, a small town some 160km outside the capital Dhaka.

Those convicted of murder included the headteacher Nusrat had accused of harassment and two female classmates. Her murder shocked the country and led to a series of protests demanding justice for Nusrat.

The mass surrender comes during a concerted crackdown against drug traffickers, which has left nearly 500 people dead since may last year, including 40 from Teknaf, and seen about 30,000 arrested since May last year.

According to the human rights body, Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), at least 421 people were killed in alleged gunfights, crossfire or shootouts with the law enforcement agencies including police, RAB, BGB in 2018. In the first 11 months of this year, the number of such killing was at least 347, the rights body said on its website.

Some 102 Bangladeshi meth dealers have surrendered to authorities at a pre-scheduled ceremony in a coastal town of Teknaf, officials said Saturday, as a Philippines-style anti-narcotics crackdown sows fear among kingpins.

Eight people have been killed in vigilante lynching in Bangladesh, sparked by rumours on social media of children being kidnapped and sacrificed as offerings for the construction of a mega-bridge this year.

The victims - who include two women - were targeted by angry mobs over the rumour, spread mostly on Facebook, that said human heads were required. "We have analysed every single case of these eight killings. Those who were killed by lynching mobs - no one was a child kidnapper." More than 30 other people have been attacked in connection with the rumour.









Rumour of human sacrifices being required for a bridge in Bangladesh have surfaced before, with several people attacked in 2010 over another structure, according to local media.





