Over 55,000 deported in 2019





According to the statistics of the BRAC Migration Programme, which is continuously monitoring the issues and keeping data, of the returnees, 24,281 migrants, which is around 44 per cent of the total returnees, have returned from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alone.

A huge number of Bangladeshis, who were staying illegally without having any valid documents, had also returned from Malaysia. Of the returnees from Malaysia, most have come back taking the advantage of its recently announced 'Back for Good (B4G)' programme.

Experts of migration sector claimed that a good portion of the migrants face financial, social and psychological problems upon return home due to exploitation and enduring hardship abroad. The returnees continue to suffer from trauma at home.

Bangladesh should have an effective reintegration programme for the returnee migrants to ensure their social and economic well-being, they suggested.

Head of BRAC Migration Programme Shariful Islam Hassan said they are taking some steps to receive the returnee migrants and rehabilitate them with appropriate employment, so that they survive. It's not enough, the government should take immediate measures for rehabilitating them socially.

The Expatriates Welfare Secretary claimed that the government is working to reduce high recruitment cost, cut fraudulence and create awareness among them so that they don't get into the trap of middlemen and traffickers and be deported by the employer countries.

At the same time, Ministry officials have also taken steps to provide financial help to the affected migrants. Besides, it is working for a comprehensive reintegration programme, they said.

Under a five-year project launched in 2017 by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in partnership with BRAC and the Bangladesh government and funded by the European Union - Prottasha - a total of 355 returnees from the EU and 372 returnees from Libya are being provided support for psycho-social and economic reintegration.

According to BRAC statistics, in January 4,028 persons returned from different countries with travel documents while the number was 3,372 in February, 3,844 in March, 3,046 in April, 4,204 in May, 2,429 in June, 3,880 in July, 3,633 in August, 8,725 in September, 9,030 in October and 9,144 in November.









In January this year, some 1,771 persons returned from Saudi Arabia with travel documents while the number was 1,469 in February, 2,348 in March, 987 in April, 1,310 in May, 1,603 in June, 1,675 in July, 1,528 in August, 3,339 in September, 4,662 in October and 3,589 in November.





