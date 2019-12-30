City battle lines drawn





The mayoral fights in the two city corporations slated for January 30 in the upcoming year are believed to be tough this time.

In DNCC, AL candidate Atiqul, former president of BGMEA, is the running mayor while BNP's Tabith, businessman and son of BNP vice-chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo, gave a tough contest to late AL mayor Annisul Huq.

In DSCC, AL's Barrister Taposh is MP for third consecutive term and he maintains clean image while BNP's engineer Ishraque is the son of late Sadeque Hossain Khoka, the last mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation.

Meanwhile, the Jatiya Party Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga announced that the party led by GM Quader nominated Brig General (retired) Kamrul Islam and Haji Saifuddin Ahmed Milon as its mayoral contestants for DNCC and DSCC polls. However, according to AL policymakers, the Jatiya Party candidates will withdraw their candidatures due to alliance factor.

After party nomination is confirmed, according to the Election Commission, the mayoral and councillor aspirants of both DSCC and DNCC will have to submit their nomination papers to the commission by December 31.

The nomination papers will be scrutinized on January 2, while the candidates will have until January 9 to withdraw from the race.

In the meantime, AL leader Taposh resigned from his MP post to contest the DSCC polls. DNCC Mayor Atiqul will also resign from his post before submitting nomination papers at the Election Commission. He sought cooperation from all in building a better Dhaka.

In an instant reaction, Taposh said he decided to take part in the city polls with a target to provide the city residents with city services.

DNCC mayor candidate Atiqul said, all the city residents know that I did not waste a day after getting the responsibility of being mayor. He greeted Taposh for getting the party ticket for DSCC mayoral race.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the AL mayoral candidates through a press conference at the party president's Dhanmondi political office.

On Saturday night, the AL local government nomination board headed by AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina finalised the nomination in a meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganabhaban in the city.

It was anticipated that Atiq-Taposh would get the ruling party ticket as Atiq is the incumbent mayor whose tenure is just for one year while Taposh has clean image and took to the election field getting green light as the running DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon is deemed to have faltered in working for the city people.

Atiqul is business tycoon and former president of BGMEA and he became mayor in by-elections to DNCC following the death of Mayor Annisul Huq.

Taposh has been elected MP for third consecutive term. He is the son of Jubo League founding chairman and Bangabandhu's nephew Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni. Taposh's elder brother Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash has recently been elected Jubo League Chairman.

In DSCC, Besides Taposh, there were three heavy weight candidates seeking AL ticket, including Sayeed Khokon, Haji Selim, MP, and AL central legal affairs secretary advocate Kazi Nazibullah Hiru.

BNP on Saturday evening nominated Engineer Ishraque Hossain and Tabith Awal as its mayoral candidates for the upcoming elections to the DSCC and DNCC respectively.

Tabith, a member of the party's National Executive Committee, had fought for the DNCC mayor in 2015, but lost to the Awami League's Annisul Huq.

Tabith said we will work for alleviating the apprehensions of dengue, air and sound pollution, water- logging etc. He said he wants to work about security system especially for children and women."

Late Mayor Khoka's son Ishraque said he will work for the city people with a 100-year master plan.

















