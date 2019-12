Ahmad Kaikaus new principal sey to PM

The Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday.

Dr Kaikaus, who had served as senior secretary to the Power Division, replaced Nazibur Rahman. -UNB The government has appointed Dr Ahmad Kaikaus as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.The Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday.Dr Kaikaus, who had served as senior secretary to the Power Division, replaced Nazibur Rahman. -UNB