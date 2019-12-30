5 arrested for killing Tobarok





They were arrested in multiple raids across the country on Saturday, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The arrestees are Emon Hasan, 20, Alamin Khondokar Rihan, 21, Golam Rabbi, 24, Babul Pradhan Babu, 28, and Sohel Pradhan, 29. Eight people were directly involved in Tobarok's murder, said Police Additional Commissioner Md Abdul Baten in a press conference at the DMP headquarter on Sunday.

The assailants planned to loot money, he said, adding law enforcers had recovered Tk 242,000 from their possession.

"Shahin used to be an employee at Tobarok's Mama Plaza, whom he fired three years back. In an act of revenge, Shahin hatched up a plan with Sohel Pradhan seven months back to loot money from Tobarok."









Emon was subsequently sent to Tobarok's flat in the guise of a caretaker to keep a close watch on him, said officer Abdul.





Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested five people in connection with the murder of 70-year-old Shah Tobarok Hossain at his home in Dhaka's Tejgaon.They were arrested in multiple raids across the country on Saturday, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).The arrestees are Emon Hasan, 20, Alamin Khondokar Rihan, 21, Golam Rabbi, 24, Babul Pradhan Babu, 28, and Sohel Pradhan, 29. Eight people were directly involved in Tobarok's murder, said Police Additional Commissioner Md Abdul Baten in a press conference at the DMP headquarter on Sunday.The assailants planned to loot money, he said, adding law enforcers had recovered Tk 242,000 from their possession."Shahin used to be an employee at Tobarok's Mama Plaza, whom he fired three years back. In an act of revenge, Shahin hatched up a plan with Sohel Pradhan seven months back to loot money from Tobarok."Emon was subsequently sent to Tobarok's flat in the guise of a caretaker to keep a close watch on him, said officer Abdul.