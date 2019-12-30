Aid flow may dry for not giving Rohingyas refugee status: Shahdeen







At the same time, he also suggested the government to take necessary preparation to tackle the adverse impact of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in the India. Otherwise, Bangladesh will have to suffer its consequences.

While addressing a press conference organised by Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) to disseminate its annual report titled, 'Labour Migration Trend Report, 2019' at the Jatiya Press Club, the senior lawyer has apprehended this.



Founding Chair Dr Tasneem Siddiqui of RMMRU, an organisation of dedicated individuals working towards a common goal of better governance and services in the migration sector, elaborated the report in the programme while its Director (Programme) Marina Sultana and programme coordinator Sarwat Binte Islam were present on the occasion.



In his speech, Dr Shahdeen said there is no major change in the migration trends during the outgoing 2019. This year, Bangladesh's migration has declined by 10 per cent. As two major migration markets of Bangladesh remained suspended and no new market has opened, the country's migration dropped this year.











At the same time, Rohingya repatriation and Indian NRC issues have also impacted the migration process. Failure to develop a skilled workforce and to send them to different destinations is also another major reason of the decline in the migration trend, he claimed. The report that RMMRU revealed on Sunday on country's migration trend claimed that remittance may reach US$18.19 billion with an increase of 17.05 per cent at the end of this year, if the flow continues.



Regarding the remittance Dr Shahdeen said remittance has not increased for the activities or migration trends of this year. It increased in the previous years as the migration trend was good. More than one crore people are sending remittances, however only a handful of Indians working in Bangladesh are receiving around one fourth of the total amount. Noted jurist of the country Dr Shahdeen Malik on Sunday expressed fear of suspension of all foreign aids within the next two years, if the government doesn't recognize the 'Rohingyas' as 'refugees' and ensure the rights the refugees get as per international laws.At the same time, he also suggested the government to take necessary preparation to tackle the adverse impact of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in the India. Otherwise, Bangladesh will have to suffer its consequences.While addressing a press conference organised by Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) to disseminate its annual report titled, 'Labour Migration Trend Report, 2019' at the Jatiya Press Club, the senior lawyer has apprehended this.Founding Chair Dr Tasneem Siddiqui of RMMRU, an organisation of dedicated individuals working towards a common goal of better governance and services in the migration sector, elaborated the report in the programme while its Director (Programme) Marina Sultana and programme coordinator Sarwat Binte Islam were present on the occasion.In his speech, Dr Shahdeen said there is no major change in the migration trends during the outgoing 2019. This year, Bangladesh's migration has declined by 10 per cent. As two major migration markets of Bangladesh remained suspended and no new market has opened, the country's migration dropped this year.At the same time, Rohingya repatriation and Indian NRC issues have also impacted the migration process. Failure to develop a skilled workforce and to send them to different destinations is also another major reason of the decline in the migration trend, he claimed. The report that RMMRU revealed on Sunday on country's migration trend claimed that remittance may reach US$18.19 billion with an increase of 17.05 per cent at the end of this year, if the flow continues.Regarding the remittance Dr Shahdeen said remittance has not increased for the activities or migration trends of this year. It increased in the previous years as the migration trend was good. More than one crore people are sending remittances, however only a handful of Indians working in Bangladesh are receiving around one fourth of the total amount.