

Anisul JP’s Sr co-chair, six more co-chairs appointed

JaPa Chairman GM Quader on Sunday appointed them in the posts following its constitution, party chairman's political secretary and presidium member Shunil Shuvo Roy said in a release.



JaPa's six new co-chairmen are - Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Kazi Firoz Rashid, ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Syed Abu Hossain Babla and Salma Islam.

In its last council held on December 28 at Institution of Engineers of Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium, JaPa incorporated new posts of a chief patron, a senior co-chairman and six co-chairmen.



After amending the party's constitution, its former senior co-chairman Raushan Ershad, also leader of the opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad, was elected as its chief patron.

The release said the decision will be effective immediately after issuance of the appointment.



According to JaPa sources, leaders of party have taken the initiative to bring some changes in its constitution and create some new posts to resolve its inner conflicts created after the death of its founder and former president of the country HM Ershad.

Following the decision, the new posts were created and the leaders known as Raushan Ershad's follower were incorporated in the posts of senior co-chairman and co-chairman.



























