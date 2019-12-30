Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:27 AM
Home Back Page

Anisul JP’s Sr co-chair, six more co-chairs appointed

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Anisul JP’s Sr co-chair, six more co-chairs appointed

Anisul JP’s Sr co-chair, six more co-chairs appointed

Anisul Islam Mahmud, a senior Presidium member of the Jatiya Party (JaPa), was made its senior co-chairman while six other Presidium members were made co-chairmen of the party.
JaPa Chairman GM Quader on Sunday appointed them in the posts following its constitution, party chairman's political secretary and presidium member Shunil Shuvo Roy said in a release.

JaPa's six new co-chairmen are - Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Kazi Firoz Rashid, ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Syed Abu Hossain Babla and Salma Islam.
In its last council held on December 28 at Institution of Engineers of Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium, JaPa incorporated new posts of a chief patron, a senior co-chairman and six co-chairmen.

After amending the party's constitution, its former senior co-chairman Raushan Ershad, also leader of the opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad, was elected as its chief patron.
The release said the decision will be effective immediately after issuance of the appointment.

According to JaPa sources, leaders of party have taken the initiative to bring some changes in its constitution and create some new posts to resolve its inner conflicts created after the death of its founder and former president of the country HM Ershad.
Following the decision, the new posts were created and the leaders known as Raushan Ershad's follower were incorporated in the posts of senior co-chairman and co-chairman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aid flow may dry for not giving Rohingyas refugee status: Shahdeen
Anisul JP’s Sr co-chair, six more co-chairs appointed
BNP opposes use of EVMs in city polls
AL finalizes councillor candidates for DCC polls
BCL leaders in DUCSU demand withdrawal of false cases
Remittance to rise to $18b in 2019: Report
Anti BJP leaders join Soren’s oathtaking in Jharkhand
64kg of gold seized at Dhaka airport


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft