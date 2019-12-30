BNP opposes use of EVMs in city polls





Blaming the Election Commission (EC) for trying to manipulate election, Rizvi said the EC wants to use EVM to manipulate election result and implement government agenda.

The BNP leader made the remark while addressing a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office. BNP leader Majibar Rahman Sarwar, Khairul Kabir Khokon, ABM Mosharraf Hossain, Abdus Salam Azad AND Mir Newaz Ali were also present at the press conference. Giving examples from EVM errors globally, he also said it's proved all over the world that the EVM is not a transparent voting system. It cannot reflect the people's expectations. Rizvi alleged that EC had taken stance against people. They want to manipulate the election results in favour of the government by using the EVMs.

























