AL finalizes councillor candidates for DCC polls

After finalising the candidates at a meeting held on Saturday, party General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday declared the names of the candidates at a press conference held at the party's president's Dhanmondi office.

Quader said, "The party has picked those for its nomination or support, who are acceptable to the people and popular in the party." He urged all partymen to work with those, the party nominated for the mayoral and councillors posts.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC):

Ward No.1 Afsar Uddin Khan, Ward No.2 Kadam Ali Madbar, Ward No.3 Jinnat Ali Matbar, Ward No.4 Jamal Mostafa, Ward No.5 Abdur Rauf Nanu, Ward No.6 Salauddin Robin, Ward No.7 Tofazzal Hossain, Ward No.8 Abul Kashem Mollah, Ward No.9 Mujib Sarwar Masum, Ward No.10 Abu Taher, Ward No.11 Dewan Abdul Mannan, Ward No.12 Murad Hossain, Ward No.13 Harun-or-Rashid, Ward No.14 Muhammad Mainuddin, Ward No.15 Saler Lokman, Ward No.16 Motiur Rahman, Ward No.17 Ishaq Mia, Ward No.18 Zakir Hossain, Ward No.19 Mofizur Rahman, Ward No.20 Jahidur Rahman, Ward No.21 Masum, Ward No.22 Liakat Ali, Ward No.23 Shakhawat Hossain, Ward No.24 Shafiullah, Ward No.25 Abdullah Al Mansur, Ward No.26 Shamim Ahsan, Ward No.27 Faridur Rahman Khan Iran, Ward No.28 Furkan Hossain, Ward No.29 Nurul Islam Ratan, Ward No.30 Abu Naser Hasu, Ward No.31 Aliya Sarwar Daisy, Ward No.32 Syed Hasan Nur Islam, Ward No.33 Haseeb Ahmed, Ward No.34 Sheikh Muhammed Hossain, Ward No.35 Muktar Sardar, Ward No.36 Taimur Reza Khokon, Ward No.37 Jahangir Alam, Ward No.38 Sheikh Selim, Ward No.39 Shafiqul Islam, Ward No.40 Nazrul Islam Dhali, Ward No.41 Abdul Matin, Ward No.42 Muhammad Jahangir Alam, Ward No.43 Shariful Islam Bhuiyan, Ward No.44 Shafiqul Islam Shafi, Ward No.45 Joynal Abedin, Ward No.47 Motaleb Mia, Ward No.48 AKM Masud Ujjman, Ward No.49 Shafi Uddin Mollah, Ward No.50 GM Shamim , Ward No.51 Sharifur Rahman, Ward No.52 Farid A Hamed, Ward No.53 Muhammad Nasir Uddin, Ward No.54 Jahangir Hossain, Ward No.56 Saidur Rahman Sarkar

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC):

Ward No.1 Mahbubul Alam, Ward No.2 Anisur Rahman Anis, Ward No.3 Maqsud Hossain, Ward No.4 Jahangir Hossain, Ward No.5 Ashrafuzzaman Farid, Ward No.6 Sirajul Islam Bhatti, Ward No.7 Abdul Basit Khan Bachu, Ward No.8 Ismail Jamiullah, Ward No.9 Mozammel Haque, Ward No.10 Maruf Ahmed Mansur, Ward No.11 Hamidul Haque Shamim, Ward No.12 Mamunur Rashid Shuvro, Ward No.13 Enamul Haque, Ward No.14 Eliasur Rahman, Ward No.15 Rafiqul Islam Babla, Ward No.16 Nazrul Islam, Ward No.17 Mahbubur Rahman, Ward No.18 Ferdous Alam, Ward No.19 Abul Bashar, Ward No.20 Farid Uddin Ahmed Ratan, Ward No.21 Asaduzzaman Asad, Ward No.22 Jinnat Ali, Ward No.23 Moqbul Hossain, Ward No.24 Mokabber Hossain Zahid, Ward No.25 Anwar Iqbal, Ward No.26 Hasibur Rahman Manik, Ward No.27 Omar Bin Abdul Aziz, Ward No.28 Muhammad Salehin, Ward No.29 Jahangir Alam Babul, Ward No.30 Muhammad Hassan, Ward No.31 Sheikh Mohammed Alauddin, Ward No.32 Abdul Mannan, Ward No.33 Iliash Rashid, Ward No.34 Mir Sameer. Ward No.35 Abu Sayeed, Ward No.36 Ranjan Biswas, Ward No.37 Abdur Rahman Miazi, Ward No.38 Ahmed Imtiaz Monnafi, Ward No.39 Rokan Uddin Ahmed, Ward No.40 Abul Kalam Azad, Ward No.41 Sarwar Hasan Alo, Ward No.42 Muhammad Selim, Ward No.43 Muhammad Arif Hossain, Ward No.44 Nizamuddin, Ward No.45 Helen Akhter, Ward No.46 Shahidullah, Ward No.47 Nasir Ahmed Bhuiyan, Ward No. 48 Md. Abul Kalam, Ward No.49 Abul Kalam Azad, Ward No.50 Masum Mollah, Ward No.51 Kazi Habibur Rahman Habu. Ward No.52 Muhammad Nasim Mia, Ward No.53 Noor Hossain, Ward No.54 Masum, Ward No.55 Noor Alam, Ward No.56 Muhammad Hossain, Ward No.57 Mohammad Saiful Islam, Ward No.58 Shafiqur Rahman, Ward No.59 Akash Kumar Bhawmik, Ward No.60 Lutfur Rahman Ratan, Ward No.61 Shahe Alam, Ward No.62 Mostaque Ahmed, Ward No.63 Shafiqul Islam Khan, Ward No.64 Masudur Rahman Mollah, Ward No.65 Shamsuddin Bhuiyan, Ward No.66 Hanif Talukder, Ward No.67 Firoz Alam, Ward No.68 Mahmudul Hasan, Ward No.69 Saidur Rahman Hasu, Ward No.70 Muhammad Atiqur Rahman, Ward No.71 Khairuzzaman, Ward No.72 Shafiqul Islam Shamim, Ward No.73 Shafiqul Islam, Ward No.74 Fazar Ali and Ward No.75 Syed Muhammad Tofazzal Hossain.



















