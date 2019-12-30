BCL leaders in DUCSU demand withdrawal of false cases





They also demanded release of CCTV footage of the attack at DUCSU building and bring the perpetrators under trial. The faction led by Assistant General Secretary (AGS) Saddam Hossain made the demands at a press conference at the DUCSU building of the Dhaka University (DU) Sunday morning.

In a written statement, Saddam, also Bangladesh Chhatra League DU unit General Secretary, said, "The attack at DUCSU building was a result of the past attack on Muktijuddho Mancha on December 17 by Bangladesh General Students' Rights Protection Council (BGSRPC)."

Those who were involved in disappearance of the CCTV footage of the Quota Reform Movement were present on the day of the attack and stole that day's CCTV footage too, he added.

Other demands are legal action against the outsiders who come to DUCSU with Nur, action involved in the incident on December 22, bringing the perpetrators to book, recovering the CCTV footage of the incident, resignation of Nur as DUCSU VP for his alleged corruption, forming investigation committee to conduct an enquiry into his corruption and an unconditional apology from Nur for his communal statement.





























