Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:27 AM
Home Back Page

Remittance to rise to $18b in 2019: Report

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Despite decline in migration trend of Bangladeshis to different destinations this year saw an increase in remittance earning.
Remittance earning may reach US$ 18.19 billion with an increase of 17.05 percent in the end of this year if its flow continues.
Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), an organization, working in the migration sector, said while revealing its annual report titled 'Labour Migration Trend Report-2019' at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club on Sunday.
Founding Chair Dr Tasneem Siddiqui of RMMRU elaborated the report while renowned jurist of the country Dr Shahdeen Malik, RMMRU Director (Programme) Marina Sultana and Programme Coordinator Sarwat Binte Islam were present on the occasion.
In the report, RMMRU claimed that Bangladeshi expatriates have sent remittances of US$ 16.67 billion till November this year.
Of them, 19.87 percent came from Saudi Arabia and 14.99 percent came from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). If the flow continues, the amount may exceed US$ 18.19 billion in this year.
Tasneem Siddiqui said a total of 6,04,060 Bangladeshi workers, which is around 10 percent less than the previous year of 2018, went abroad including different countries in Arab and Southeast Asia.
Citing the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET), she added that the number of Bangladeshi expatriates declined this year.  It decreased as the workers couldn't go to Malaysia following a bar in the country. "Around 400 people went to Malaysia this year."
The report said 604,060 Bangladeshi workers migrated to the Middle Eastern (89 pc) and South Asian countries (11 pc) between January and November, 2019 against 734,181 during the corresponding period in 2018.
"If the trend continues till December, the rate is likely to decrease by 10 percent. It's not necessarily a bad thing as we've to consider that Malaysia has refrained from taking Bangladeshi manpower over political turmoil and hence the migration rate has dropped slightly," said Tasneem.
Despite the increased violence against Bangladeshi female workers in the Middle East countries, the number of total female migrant workers is likely to go up by 4.52 percent in 2019, it added.
A total of 97,430 female workers have migrated abroad till November this year and 59.82 percent of those have migrated to Saudi Arabia.
However, the report highlighted that only one percent of the total migrated Bangladeshi workers have professional skills.

















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aid flow may dry for not giving Rohingyas refugee status: Shahdeen
Anisul JP’s Sr co-chair, six more co-chairs appointed
BNP opposes use of EVMs in city polls
AL finalizes councillor candidates for DCC polls
BCL leaders in DUCSU demand withdrawal of false cases
Remittance to rise to $18b in 2019: Report
Anti BJP leaders join Soren’s oathtaking in Jharkhand
64kg of gold seized at Dhaka airport


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft