Remittance to rise to $18b in 2019: Report





Remittance earning may reach US$ 18.19 billion with an increase of 17.05 percent in the end of this year if its flow continues.

Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), an organization, working in the migration sector, said while revealing its annual report titled 'Labour Migration Trend Report-2019' at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club on Sunday.

Founding Chair Dr Tasneem Siddiqui of RMMRU elaborated the report while renowned jurist of the country Dr Shahdeen Malik, RMMRU Director (Programme) Marina Sultana and Programme Coordinator Sarwat Binte Islam were present on the occasion.

In the report, RMMRU claimed that Bangladeshi expatriates have sent remittances of US$ 16.67 billion till November this year.

Of them, 19.87 percent came from Saudi Arabia and 14.99 percent came from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). If the flow continues, the amount may exceed US$ 18.19 billion in this year.

Tasneem Siddiqui said a total of 6,04,060 Bangladeshi workers, which is around 10 percent less than the previous year of 2018, went abroad including different countries in Arab and Southeast Asia.

Citing the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET), she added that the number of Bangladeshi expatriates declined this year. It decreased as the workers couldn't go to Malaysia following a bar in the country. "Around 400 people went to Malaysia this year."

The report said 604,060 Bangladeshi workers migrated to the Middle Eastern (89 pc) and South Asian countries (11 pc) between January and November, 2019 against 734,181 during the corresponding period in 2018.

"If the trend continues till December, the rate is likely to decrease by 10 percent. It's not necessarily a bad thing as we've to consider that Malaysia has refrained from taking Bangladeshi manpower over political turmoil and hence the migration rate has dropped slightly," said Tasneem.

Despite the increased violence against Bangladeshi female workers in the Middle East countries, the number of total female migrant workers is likely to go up by 4.52 percent in 2019, it added.

A total of 97,430 female workers have migrated abroad till November this year and 59.82 percent of those have migrated to Saudi Arabia.

However, the report highlighted that only one percent of the total migrated Bangladeshi workers have professional skills.































