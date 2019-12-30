Video
Monday, 30 December, 2019
Ukraine rivals begin prisoner exchange in controversial swap

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019

CHECKPOINT MAYORSKE, Dec 29: Ukrainian authorities and Russia-backed separatists in the war-torn east of the country began a prisoner exchange on Sunday in a frontline operation that has stirred controversy.
The exchange came after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky held their first face-to-face talks in Paris on December 9 and agreed measures to de-escalate Europe's only active war.
As part of the swap, Kiev was expected to hand over to separatists several riot policemen suspected of killing protesters during a pro-Western uprising in 2014, in a move that sparked public anger.
"At the Mayorske checkpoint the process of releasing detained persons has begun," the official Twitter account of the Ukrainian presidency said.    -AFP



