Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:26 AM
Home Foreign News

Face-lifted Big Ben will ring at midnight on New Year’s eve

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Face-lifted Big Ben will ring at midnight on New Year’s eve

Face-lifted Big Ben will ring at midnight on New Year’s eve

LONDON, Dec 29: Britain`s Big Ben bell in parliament`s landmark clock tower will ring at midnight on New Year`s Eve, marking the start of a year for the first time since its new face was revealed from under scaffolding halfway through restoration work.
The work has seen the 96-metre-tall Elizabeth Tower, one of the most photographed buildings in Britain, enveloped in scaffolding for the last two years as the four clock dials are reglazed, ironwork repainted and intricately carved stonework cleaned and repaired.
In March, part of the scaffolding was removed, showing that the clock`s once black numerals and hands have been repainted blue, in line with what scientists say was its original colour.
Since restoration work began in 2017, Big Ben has been largely silenced, sounding only for important events. It last tolled on Remembrance Day on November 11. The bell will be tested several times in the run-up to New Year`s Eve, parliament said in a statement.
The 4-billion-pound ($5.2 billion) restoration work is due to be completed in 2021.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukraine rivals begin prisoner exchange in controversial swap
Face-lifted Big Ben will ring at midnight on New Year’s eve
Egypt road accidents kill 28 including tourists
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Kim holds top party meeting ahead of US deadline
Over 1,000 gather for rain-soaked Hong Kong rally
Priyanka alleges manhandling by UP cops
Five wounded in stabbing at New York rabbi’s house


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft