Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:26 AM
Home Foreign News

Kim holds top party meeting ahead of US deadline

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Kim holds top party meeting ahead of US deadline

Kim holds top party meeting ahead of US deadline

SEOUL, Dec 29: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key meeting of top ruling party officials, state media said on Sunday, ahead of a year-end deadline for Washington to shift its stance on stalled nuclear talks.
The plenary session, which opened on Saturday, follows widespread speculation that Pyongyang is preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile -- as a threatened "Christmas gift" for Washington.
Kim presided over the meeting which discussed a new "transparent, anti-imperialist independent stand", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The ruling Workers' Party of Korea will also "discuss important matters arising... in the building of the state and national defence", KCNA added.
Talks on denuclearising the Korean peninsula have been largely deadlocked since the second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump collapsed in Hanoi at the start of this year. The opening of the plenary comes a week after Kim held a meeting of top defence officials and discussed boosting military capabilities, and ahead of the leader's New Year speech on January 1, a key political set-piece in the isolated country.
Pyongyang has carried out a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility this month, after a number of weapons launches in recent weeks -- some of them described as ballistic missiles by Japan and others.
North Korea is under heavy US and United Nations sanctions over its nuclear programme, but it has been frustrated at the lack of relief after it declared a moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukraine rivals begin prisoner exchange in controversial swap
Face-lifted Big Ben will ring at midnight on New Year’s eve
Egypt road accidents kill 28 including tourists
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Kim holds top party meeting ahead of US deadline
Over 1,000 gather for rain-soaked Hong Kong rally
Priyanka alleges manhandling by UP cops
Five wounded in stabbing at New York rabbi’s house


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft