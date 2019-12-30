Over 1,000 gather for rain-soaked Hong Kong rally

HONG KONG, Dec 29: More than 1,000 people rallied in the rain in a park in Hong Kong's financial district on Sunday, chanting slogans for democracy as they huddled under a sea of umbrellas.

The crowd, a mix of young and elderly people, wore black and turquoise surgical masks to hide their identities as they listened to organizers speaking on a makeshift stage.

"There may be fewer people. We all know that no matter how many people come out or how many times, the government ignores you," said a 30-year-old woman. -REUTERS







