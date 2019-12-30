Video
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:26 AM
Home Foreign News

Two Killed In Texas Shooting

Five wounded in stabbing at New York rabbi’s house

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Dec 29: An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a party to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah late Saturday, officials said.
The victims, all Hasidic members of the Jewish faith, were transported to local hospitals -- two in critical condition -- the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) tweeted after receiving a call at 9.50 pm.
A suspect has been taken into custody and a vehicle safeguarded, a spokesman for the NYPD told AFP.
Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said in a statement that he was "horrified" by the "despicable and cowardly act", and had directed the State Police hate crimes task force to investigate.
"We have a zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law," he tweeted.
CBS New York reported that a man brandishing a machete went into the rabbi's property in Monsey, New York State, an area with a large Jewish population, and knifed at least three people before fleeing.
"I was praying for my life," witness Aron Kohn, 65, told the New York Times, describing the knife used by the attacker as "the size of a broomstick".
Yossi Gestetner, a co-founder of the OJPAC for the Hudson Valley region, told the New York Times one of the victims was a son of the rabbi.
Meanwhile, a shooting killed two people and wounded at least seven while they were filming a music video in the US state of Texas, authorities said on Saturday.
The attack on a group of Hispanic men in their 20s occurred around 9:30 pm Friday (0330 GMT Saturday) at a parking lot in a residential Houston neighbourhood, Gonzalez said at a media briefing that night.    -AFP


