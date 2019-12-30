Mayawati slams UP policeman’s ‘Go to Pak’ remark, demands probe





The former UP chief minister also demanded a probe against police personnel involved in such incidents. In a tweet, Mayawati said, "The Muslims who are living in Uttar Pradesh, and in the country are Indians, and not Pakistanis. During the CAA/NRC protests, the communal language used and comments made are extremely condemnable and unfortunate."

In another tweet, she said, "In such a scenario, a high-level judicial probe of all the police personnel shouldbe done, and they should be expelled from duty, if charges against them are found to be true. This is the demand of BSP."

A row has erupted after a video showed a top police officer in Meerut saying protestors against the new citizenship law can "go to Pakistan", drawing sharp criticism from various quarters with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accusing the BJP of infusing "communal poison" in institutions. -PTI

























LUCKNOW, Dec 29: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday condemned the "go to Pakistan" remark made purportedly by a police official in Meerut during protests against the amended citizenship act, terming it as "unfortunate".The former UP chief minister also demanded a probe against police personnel involved in such incidents. In a tweet, Mayawati said, "The Muslims who are living in Uttar Pradesh, and in the country are Indians, and not Pakistanis. During the CAA/NRC protests, the communal language used and comments made are extremely condemnable and unfortunate."In another tweet, she said, "In such a scenario, a high-level judicial probe of all the police personnel shouldbe done, and they should be expelled from duty, if charges against them are found to be true. This is the demand of BSP."A row has erupted after a video showed a top police officer in Meerut saying protestors against the new citizenship law can "go to Pakistan", drawing sharp criticism from various quarters with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accusing the BJP of infusing "communal poison" in institutions. -PTI