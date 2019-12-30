Video
Monday, 30 December, 2019
Foreign News

Trump under fire for retweeting name of Ukraine whistleblower

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Dec 29: Donald Trump is facing criticism for retweeting the name of the alleged whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment investigation into his dealings with Ukraine.
The US president, who has 68 million followers on Twitter, escalated his row with the Democrats by sharing a post from one of his supporters purporting to disclose the whistleblower's identity, including his son Donald.
Until now Trump had refrained from tweeting information about the individual, whose name has been shared on social media by the president's conservative allies.
However, on Thursday he retweeted a post from his campaign "war room" which contained a link to an article in the conservative Washington Examiner with the alleged whistleblower's name in the headline.
The congressional impeachment investigation originated in the whistleblower's nine-page complaint alleging that Trump put pressure on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce he was investigating Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden and potential Democratic candidate in November's election.
While the original retweet has been deleted, the US president retweeted another posting naming the whistleblower and accusing him of committing perjury.
The whistleblower, who is understood to be a CIA analyst, enjoys legal protection under US law. The Telegraph has chosen not to disclose his identity.
His lawyers have sent a "cease and desist" letter to the White House warning that he and his family have been put in "physical danger" by the disclosures.    -THE TELEGRAPH


