Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, MP, speaking as chief guest in the first reunion of Kumudini College

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Indian Assistant High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sree Sanjeev Kumar Bhati distributing warm clothes to cold-hit people at Sree Ram Krishna Ashram at Pal Para in Kurigram Town on Saturday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com, [ABOUT US]