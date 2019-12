BARISHAL, Dec 29: Former civil surgeon of Jhalakati Dr Jahangir Hossain Dulal died of heart attack on Friday night at 8:30pm at his house in South Alekanda Amtola area. He was 67.

He left behind his mother, wife, a son, two granddaughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

His janaja was held at Nuria School Ground on Saturday after Zahur Prayer. Later, he was buried in Barishal Muslim Graveyard.