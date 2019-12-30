Nebulisation introduced at Nabinagar

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Dec 29: Free nebulisation to improve health care services has been introduced at Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex of the district.

Health Complex Managing Committee Member Dr Ahmed Hossain inaugurated the nebulisation corner recently.

At that time, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Habibur Rahman, Dr Mohammad Syed Delwar Hossain, Dr Mohammad Himel Khan, and Nabinagar Press Club President Mahbub Alam Liton were also present.

Dr Habibur Rahman said a doctor will remain present at the corner round the clock and the service will be provided to all patients free of cost.



