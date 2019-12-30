Farmers at Suborno Char happy over bean prices





Different varieties of bean are cultivated along ponds, canal, narrow water channel and field edge. Also barrages, road sides and isles are not being excluded.

Despite dropping of petals due to a two-day rain by early winter season, the bean production has been good. Growers are happy for getting fair prices too.

"This year, beans of different types have been cultivated on several hectres of land in Suborna Char Upazila," said Agriculture Division official Dr. Abul Hossain.

"It is expected 25-30 tonnes of bean per hectre," he said.

Beans of laittya, baittya, puuti and chhuri have been cultivated. Of them, laittya bean is growing much, he pointed out.

More than 3,000 growers have cultivated beans this year, according to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension.

Maximum beans are being cultivated in the Upazila's Soleman Bazaar and Ziar Char areas.

Beyond the statistical areas, beans are cultivated individually in homesteads and vacant areas. Many individual growers are selling their additional beans after meeting their own requirement. But it is not included in the official statistics, the sources said.

Grower Belal Maji of Chholeman Bazaar said bean cultivation is giving much benefit.

By a single-time cultivation in three months only, increased profit is being made, he added.

It cost him a total Taka 5,000 to cultivate two acres only for labour cost and purchasing bamboo sticks, insecticides and other inputs. He expects Taka 25,000-30,000 against his small investment.

"In the beginning of the season it was two-day rain that caused dropping of flowers and black spot on the beans, he said, adding "If there is no rain in the coming days, production will increase."

Echoing him Belal Maji, who would run paddy business in this area, said, "Now I maintain my family on bean cultivation."

He said he is getting now much returns.

Suborna Char land is very suitable for bean cultivation. Two species of beans - katti cota (red) and chhuri (green and long) - grow much. Beans of Suborna Char are going to different areas of the country, Belal referred.

Omar Faruk Mia of Kaladur said for good demand, bean is being cultivated in wherever land is vacant. But a problem is created that different diseases are affecting growing beans, and medicine is not working.

Dr. Abul Hossain said due to increased use of insecticide, the disease is appearing. "But prescription is being given," he added.

















