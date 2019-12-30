Plan taken to prepare Boro seedbeds in Kishoreganj





Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer (SAAO) of Kishoreganj DAE Md Rustom Ali said 1,67,676 hectares of land would be brought under Boro paddy farming this year with a production target of 7,22,206 metric tons of paddy.

To cultivate the paddy in the field, seedbeds will be prepared on 8,171 ha of land by sowing over 6,253 MT of seed in the district this season, sources said.

Now, the farmers are preparing to make seedbeds with the hope of growing healthy seedlings for getting desired production.

Meanwhile, against the total demand of over 6,253 MT, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) supplied only 4,175 MT of Boro seeds, sources further said.

SAAO Md Rustom Ali said seedbeds have already been made on 8,700 ha of land till December 28.

He also said to make the programme a success, high quality seeds of Boro paddy, like BRRI Dhan-28, BRRI Dhan-29, BRRI Dhan-58, BRRI Dhan-62, BRRI Dhan-74 and SL-8H are being distributed to the farmers at reasonable rates through BADC and private firms approved by seed certification agency of the government.

Besides, many of the farmers have taken preparation to make seedbeds by sowing their own seeds without depending on BADC and local markets as they received training on seed preservation from the field level DAE officials.

Talking to this correspondent, District Training Officer of Kishoreganj DAE Dr Mohit Kumar Dey said, the field level SAAOs were instructed to motivate the farmers so that they are not cheated through buying fake and substandard seeds from the dishonest seed traders.

On the other hand, the authorities concerned have taken adequate steps for insuring smooth supply of chemical fertilisers, pesticides, technical assistance and other inputs to the Boro paddy growers at the grassroots level while commercial banks, other financial institutions and NGOs provided easy term agriculture loans in this connection.





























