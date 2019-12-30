One found dead in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 29: Police recovered the body of a person from his room in Battala area of the municipality on Saturday.

Family members said Sumon along with his friends were gossiping and stayed at his house following a religious function on Friday night.

Next morning, one of Sumon's friend went to his house and found his room locked from outside. Later, he found Sumon's body lying on the bed.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station Rafiqul Islam.

Injury marks were found around the neck, said the SI.



























