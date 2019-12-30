|
Journos can play vital role to make BD developed: KCC mayor
KHULNA, Dec 29: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said journalists can play a pioneering role in building a developed country.
He was speaking as chief guest at the Annual General Meeting-2019 of Khulna Press Club (KPC) at Liakat Ali Auditorium of the club on Saturday.
He said Bangladesh is moving fast keeping pace with the developed world to become a developed nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"The world will be astonished in the coming days seeing the progress of Bangladesh, and for this we need a new patriotic and meritorious generation," he added.
He asked journalists to use their pen in support of the pro-liberation forces to honour the three million martyred people of Bangladesh.
Chaired by KPC President S M Habib, Bangladesh Jute Association Chairman Sayed Ali, President of Income Tax Lawyers Association Monirul Huda, freedom fighter Mahbubur Rahman, Daily Purbanchal Editor Mohammad Ali Sony, senior journalists Mokbul Hossain Mintu, S M Nazrul Islam, Mahbub Alam Sohag, and Mostofa Sarwar, among others, spoke in the meeting.
Later, the business session of KPC was held at the Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium.