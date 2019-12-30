33 nabbed on different charges in two districts





NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested a man from Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon in a case filed for raping his sister-in-law.

The arrested is Iqbal Hossain of the upazila.

As per the case, Iqbal along with his family was living with the victim in the upazila, wife of Iqbal's late younger brother.

Iqbal raped the victim at his house on Friday afternoon as his wife went to a market.

Arriving home in the afternoon, Iqbal's wife heard the victim's cry for help and rushed there.

Later, police arrested Iqbal from Amtala area following a phone call in '999' made by the victim's son, said Sonargaon Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector Aminul Islam.

The victim's son also filed a case in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 32 people, in separate drives, were arrested on different charges in the district on Saturday and Friday.

Police arrested a youth along with 500 grams of heroin from Matikata Dewanpara Cidir crossing area in Godagari Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Arrested Md Manik Mia, 22, is the son of Md Durul Huda of Madarpur Dimbhanga area of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Godagari Model PS Khairul Islam said a case under Narcotics Control Act was filed against him in this connection.

On the other hand, police, in separate drives, detained a total of 31 people on different charges from the city on Friday night.

The law-enforcers also recovered a huge amount of drugs during the drives.

Of the detainees, 12 had warrants, eight were arrested with drugs and the others on different charges.

Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter.





























