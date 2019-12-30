Video
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:24 AM
Home Countryside

Rajshahi growers apprehend late blight attack on potato

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 29: The farmers of the district are apprehending the attack of late blight disease in potato cultivation due to unusual temperature fluctuation in the region.
Over the last three weeks, cold wave has been getting severe with the fall of temperature.
The farmers are hoping a bumper potato yield this year. They are spraying insecticides in their fields.
Potato grower Alauddin Ahmed of Naodapara area in Paba Upazila said, "I cultivated potato in four-bigha land this season. Till now, the growth of the plants is good. But, disease may spread amid foul weather. So, we are spraying pesticides in the field regularly."
Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Rajshahi said this year's potato farming target was 41,156 ha of land, but it has been cultivated in 37,971 ha. Last year, it was cultivated in 40,361 ha. Deputy Director of Rajshahi DAE Shamsul Haque said potato growers are now busy cultivating potato. No report of disease has been received so far. If the weather remains favourable, there would be no problem. Besides, the agriculture officials are advising farmers round the clock.


