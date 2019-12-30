Palli Bidyut AGMs  held in Natore





The annual reports of the two Samity were presented at the meetings.

The reports have shown that 50 per cent loss of two Samity was reduced, system loss was controlled and electrification work was fulfilled.

Ratna Ahmed, MP, inaugurated the AGM of Palli Bidyut Samity- 1 at its main office in Fulbagan area of the town.

At the meeting, General Manager (GM) of the Samity- 1 Sohrab Hossain informed the Samity was able to control the system loss in the last fiscal year.

On the other hand, Shahidul Islam, MP, inaugurated the meeting of Palli Bidyut Samity- 2 at its main office at Bonpara in Baraigram Upazila.

At that time, GM Mominul Islam informed the Samity was able to reduce its loss at 50 per cent.



















