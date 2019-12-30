Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:24 AM
Home Countryside

Palli Bidyut AGMs  held in Natore

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Dec 29: The Palli Bidyut Samity- 1 and 2 here held their annual general meeting (AGM) at their main office buildings at Bonpara of Baraigram Upazila and the district town on Saturday.
The annual reports of the two Samity  were presented at the meetings.
The reports have shown that 50 per cent loss of two Samity was reduced, system loss was controlled and electrification work was fulfilled.  
Ratna Ahmed, MP, inaugurated the AGM of Palli Bidyut Samity- 1 at its main office in Fulbagan area of the town.
At the meeting, General Manager (GM) of the Samity- 1 Sohrab Hossain informed the Samity was able to control the system loss in the last fiscal year.
On the other hand, Shahidul Islam, MP, inaugurated the meeting of Palli Bidyut Samity- 2 at its main office at Bonpara in Baraigram Upazila.
At that time, GM Mominul Islam informed the Samity was able to reduce its loss at 50 per cent.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four-day Harinam Sankirton on Deobhog Ramsita Mandir premises in Narayanganj City
View-exchange meeting with journalists in Cumilla DC office
Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, MP, speaking as chief guest in the first reunion of Kumudini College
Laxmipur DC Anjan Chandra Pal speaking at a meeting in his conference room
Warm clothes distribution to cold-hit people at Sree Ram Krishna Ashram
Obituary
Nebulisation introduced at Nabinagar
Farmers at Suborno Char happy over bean prices


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft