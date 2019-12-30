Schoolboy crushed under timber at Birampur

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, Dec 29: A schoolboy was killed after a tree log fell on him from a parked trolley on the Katla-Birampur Road in Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Md Rabbi Hasan Arafat, 10, was the son of Md Rezaul Karim of Pargobindapur Village under Mukundapur Union in the upazila and a second grader at Pargobindapur Government Primary School.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station Md Moniruzzaman Monir said the boy was walking by the road at 4pm. At that time, a tree log fell on him from the trolley, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.

Police recovered the body, the OC added.







