Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:24 AM
Home Countryside

Attempt to set fire to teacher’s house

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Dec 29: A group of miscreants tried to set fire to the wooden door of a former teacher's house in Maizhati Village of Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Local sources said Abdul Matin, former head teacher of Charipara Lower Secondary Girls' High School, and his wife Fazilatunnesa lived in the village. The gang brought wooden chairs from neighbouring Alal's house and clothes from another neighbouring Mansur's house at night. After that they brought a gas cylinder and stove from the teacher's kitchen, and tried to set the fire there. Although it did not work, the family felt unsecured.
Following this, they lodged complaint with Gafargaon Police Station (PS).
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon PS Anukul Sarkar said hearing the news, a team of police have been sent to the spot.






















