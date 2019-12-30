Blankets distributed among cold-hit poor people





LALMONIRHAT: Some 700 blankets were distributed among cold-hit people in Teesta River basin area of Kalmati Village under Khuniagach Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Director of 27 Ansar Battalion Ashaduzzaman Gani, as chief guest, distributed the blankets among orphanages, homeless and poor people in the area.

Assistant Commander of Ansar VDP district unit AHM Nurul Kabir and Upazila Ansar VDP Officer Pronoy Adhikary were also present during distribution.

SHARIATPUR: Over 2,000 cold-hit poor people got blankets in Bhedarganj Municipality area on Sunday morning.

An Italian expat Niamat Hossen Sikder of Mohishar Village in the upazila provided fund for the distribution.

Alhaz Nahim Razzak, MP, spoke as chief guest in the programme which was held on Bhedarganj Italy Market premises.

Among others, donor Niamat Hossen Sikder, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tanvir Al Nasif, Upazila Vice Chairman Abdul Mannan Bapery, and Damudya Upazila Vice Chairman Abdur Rashid Golondaz were also present in the function.

BARISHAL: Blankets and winter clothes were distributed among the poor and cold-hit people at Shampur Nurani Madrasa Field and at Dhulkhola Union in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Law Maker Pankaj Debnath, MP, distributed blankets among the poor people of Chanpura Union in the morning and Dhulkhola Union people at noon.

He urged people to extend their supporting hands to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the betterment of mass people upholding the spirit of Liberation War during distribution.

Mehendiganj Upazila Chairman Mafuz Alom Liton, UNO Aminul Islam and Municipal Mayor Alhaj Kamal Uddin Khan, among local Awami League leaders and union parishad chairmen, were present at that time.

















