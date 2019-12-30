Video
Monday, 30 December, 2019
Countryside

RU Reporters’ Unity gets new committee

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec, 29: A 17-member executive committee was formed at the annual general meeting of Rajshahi University (RU) Reporters' Unity at around 11pm on Friday.
Arafat Rahman of The Daily Star and Rizvi Ahmed of Ajkaler Khobor were elected as  president and general secretary of the organisation for one year.
Harun-ar-Rashid of Bangla Report and Khurshid Razib of Daily Janakantha were elected as vice-presidents, Photo Journalist Antor Roy Pronob and Jewel Mamun of Amader Kantho as joint secretaries, and Ashik Islam of Dainik Barta were elected as organising secretary of the Unity.
The other elected members are Wasif Riad of Sonar Desh as treasurer, Rashed Shuvro of Somoyer Alo as office secretary, Shahinur Khalid of Rajshahi Sangbad as publicity secretary and Raju Ahammed of Daily Projanma as sports and cultural secretary.
MA Jahangir, Raya Ramisa Riti, Tanvir Ahmed, Asif Ahmed Diganta and Fuad Pablo were elected as executive members of the committee; Mortuza Nur of Bangladesh Pratidin and Ahmed Farid of Daily Karatoa were elected as advisers of the committee.














