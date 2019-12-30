Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:24 AM
Home Countryside

Croplands decrease at Teknaf for grabbing, Rohingya camps

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Dec 29: The croplands are decreasing in Teknaf Upazila of the district day by day due to construction of illegal establishments grabbing the lands.
Local sources claimed the main reasons behind the decrease of the lands here are construction of unplanned brickfields, Rohingya camps, salt fields, residential buildings, business enterprises, various offices for government and non-government project implementation, tourism agencies, educational institutions, and erosion of the Naf River and the Bay of Bengal.
Due to lack of proper plan and management, the agricultural lands are decreasing. Now, the hills are being grabbed.
Many environmental scientists said this reduction of the lands will increase the temperature and the environment will be polluted. As a result, diseases may affect people.
In this connection, many locals said Teknaf will be a terrible place for the future generation to live in. They will not get any land to build houses on or to cultivate crops.
Upazila agricultural extension office sources said, though there are over 10,000 hectares of cropland, these are decreasing due to construction of several illegal establishments in six unions and one municipality of the upazila. Besides, the number of cattle and the amount of fodder are also decreasing.
While investigating, it was known that the Rohingyas have occupied several agricultural lands. With the assistance of some local influential, they are now buying lands and establishing various buildings to live there permanently.
The scenario of Teknaf Municipality, Sabrang, Teknaf Sadar, and Hnila and Hoyaikong unions are the worst in this connection.
Though it is illegal to construct brickfield on cropland or beside hills, these are being established here and there in Hnila, Hoyaikong and Baharchhara unions of the upazila.
As a total of 32 Rohingya camps were built in these areas, the environment is getting more polluted, and the locals are getting affected by various diseases.
Upazila Awami League President and former lawmaker Professor Md Ali said the main reasons behind the decrease in cropland are the increase in population and grabbing.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four-day Harinam Sankirton on Deobhog Ramsita Mandir premises in Narayanganj City
View-exchange meeting with journalists in Cumilla DC office
Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, MP, speaking as chief guest in the first reunion of Kumudini College
Laxmipur DC Anjan Chandra Pal speaking at a meeting in his conference room
Warm clothes distribution to cold-hit people at Sree Ram Krishna Ashram
Obituary
Nebulisation introduced at Nabinagar
Farmers at Suborno Char happy over bean prices


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft