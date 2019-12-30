Croplands decrease at Teknaf for grabbing, Rohingya camps





Local sources claimed the main reasons behind the decrease of the lands here are construction of unplanned brickfields, Rohingya camps, salt fields, residential buildings, business enterprises, various offices for government and non-government project implementation, tourism agencies, educational institutions, and erosion of the Naf River and the Bay of Bengal.

Due to lack of proper plan and management, the agricultural lands are decreasing. Now, the hills are being grabbed.

Many environmental scientists said this reduction of the lands will increase the temperature and the environment will be polluted. As a result, diseases may affect people.

In this connection, many locals said Teknaf will be a terrible place for the future generation to live in. They will not get any land to build houses on or to cultivate crops.

Upazila agricultural extension office sources said, though there are over 10,000 hectares of cropland, these are decreasing due to construction of several illegal establishments in six unions and one municipality of the upazila. Besides, the number of cattle and the amount of fodder are also decreasing.

While investigating, it was known that the Rohingyas have occupied several agricultural lands. With the assistance of some local influential, they are now buying lands and establishing various buildings to live there permanently.

The scenario of Teknaf Municipality, Sabrang, Teknaf Sadar, and Hnila and Hoyaikong unions are the worst in this connection.

Though it is illegal to construct brickfield on cropland or beside hills, these are being established here and there in Hnila, Hoyaikong and Baharchhara unions of the upazila.

As a total of 32 Rohingya camps were built in these areas, the environment is getting more polluted, and the locals are getting affected by various diseases.

Upazila Awami League President and former lawmaker Professor Md Ali said the main reasons behind the decrease in cropland are the increase in population and grabbing.

















