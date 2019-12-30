Prevent cold-related diseases







The intensity of cold is comparatively high this year. And that's why cold related diseases are increasing day by day. It is forecasted that cold and foggy weather will continue for several days with rainfall in several regions of the country, followed by another cold wave. Flights and river traffic were disrupted in some places due to dense fog. Record number of patient received treatment and thousands are being hospitalised. Among the diseases respiratory infection, diarrhoea, fever, eye inflammation, skin diseases and jaundice are main. Meanwhile, cold-related ailments reportedly caused 44 deaths across the country between November and December.











People, especially the children and older should dress warm, try not to stay outside in the morning and evening, drink safe water and eat enough vegetables. Since the northern part of the country is suffering from heavy winter, government authorities should remain vigilant and at the same time precautionary measures should be taken in the medical centres. Government must keep an eye on the overall situation.



Khalid Hasan

