Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:24 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Prevent cold-related diseases

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Dear Sir

The intensity of cold is comparatively high this year. And that's why cold related diseases are increasing day by day. It is forecasted that cold and foggy weather will continue for several days with rainfall in several regions of the country, followed by another cold wave. Flights and river traffic were disrupted in some places due to dense fog. Record number of patient received treatment and thousands are being hospitalised. Among the diseases respiratory infection, diarrhoea, fever, eye inflammation, skin diseases and jaundice are main. Meanwhile, cold-related ailments reportedly caused 44 deaths across the country between November and December.





 People, especially the children and older should dress warm, try not to stay outside in the morning and evening, drink safe water and eat enough vegetables. Since the northern part of the country is suffering from heavy winter, government authorities should remain vigilant and at the same time precautionary measures should be taken in the medical centres. Government must keep an eye on the overall situation.

Khalid Hasan
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prevent cold-related diseases
Affair and marriage
Exclusive interview of outgoing Turkish Ambassador Devrim Ozturk
Another year of turmoil for US-China relations
Science and technology in 2020
Stop river pollution, save Dhaka
Social instability & our society
CAA, NRC challenge Indian citizenship


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft