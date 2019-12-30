Affair and marriage



Our move to marry secretly was to frustrate her plans. I had no money for registration and had to urge Ma to give me a hundred rupees saying that our chief reporter Shahid Bhai, Mr Shahidul Huq, needed money as loan. It needs to mention here that I was at that time university correspondence of the then Pakistan Observer (Shahid Bhai was especially affectionate to me). I later told Shahid Bhai about my concocted story involving him. He understood and smiled saying, 'Don't worry. I also had a love marriage.'



The friend who gave me whole-hearted support was Rehman Sharif. Among our friends, he alone was married, had a job as a junior officer in a multinational corporation. He had also rented a two-room flat on the Elephant Road. It was he who spotted the qazi (marriage registrar) office in Moghbazar and accompanied me there. He also found out a lawyer or ukil for the wedding! Novices as we were, we thought that we needed a real lawyer not just guardians as witness for the wedding. Sharif accordingly hired somebody he knew, young Barrister Monsur who was elder brother of young army officer Manjur, later General Manjur, a part and parcel of the history of Bangladesh.



We had proposed to keep the marriage a secret from our parents until the publication of our BA (Hons) results. But destiny had something else in store for us. It was Barrister Monsur's involvement in our quiet marriage that inadvertently led to the information reach our parents. Parents of both sides came to know of our clandestine and simple wedding the same day. There was expected emotional outburst. Nevertheless, our parents and other elders proved to be 'unreasonably reasonable'. My father, Principal BM Rahman, and mother Rezia Rahman and Sufia's father Syed Shafiullah and mother Sharifunnesa Shafiullah were wonderful human beings who reconciled to the amassing reality fashioned by their impatient children.



Barrister Monsur's father Md Nazibullah was a colleague of my father-in-law Syed Shafiullah, the acting secretary of the East Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority. Mr Nazibullah, a superintendent working with him, was also a close personal friend and neighbour in Azimpur. On April 16 in the evening as Monsur was having dinner with his father, he proudly declared that he had a student client today who got married to his classmate. He also named the bride and bridegroom. Mr Nazibullah did not know me but knew Sufia from her childhood. He was alarmed and ran to his friend's house to give him the stunning news of the secret marriage of his dear daughter.



One can imagine what happened next. For our guardians, the world seemingly became topsy-turvy. That evening, unaware of all these I was visiting maternal grandmother Rokeya Mannan, Lalbuji at her Green Road residence. She smiled with affectionate indulgence and said 'Bhai (brother) I am happy that you got married' and touched me lovingly on the forehead. I vehemently protested but she continued smiling and told me of the visit of Nazibullah to my father-in-law and their combined visit to our place and talks with Baba and Ma. She also gave me tea and sent me back to our place with brother-in-law (husband of my elder sister Rezina) Abdul Mannan.



When I returned with great apprehension to our flat 39-K in Azimpur Estate, Baba was naturally shocked and sad and retired for the night early. Ma gave me dinner and said with patient composure, 'Your father was hurt but has taken everything calmly and bravely. You need not worry. Now you concentrate on preparing for the forthcoming BA (Hons) examinations. We will take care of the rest.' I felt great relief and thanked Almighty Allah.



The speedy evolution of our romantic love affair that culminated in the clandestine wedding was exposed because of compelling circumstances. My parents and Sufia's accepted the stunning reality with rare composure. April, wrote TS Eliot, 'is the cruellest month' fortunately for us on account of our guardian's understanding April 1962, the month in which we married did not turn into a cruel time. We concentrated on our studies, preparing for the forthcoming BA (Hons) examinations. Multifarious activities including romantic love, literary and cultural events, constant and long hours of chatting with friends and, last but not least, occupation with politics often prevented us from doing justice to our studies.



We were, therefore, constrained to engage in a last-moment desperate struggle to win, what seemed to be, a losing battle. At one point, it became clear to many of us that the time left was too little. The examination was virtually knocking at the door. Someone suggested that we could plead with the authorities to 'postpone' the examination by a month or two. This initially feeble attempt snowballed into an intense and widespread movement. That highly interesting event, however, is a later story.



Meanwhile, students and national politics started taking shape with historic implications. During the late 1950s and early 60s, students politics reflected but only in a subdued and defused manner the trends and patterns of national politics. Political activities seemed to take a back seat as martial law was imposed on the nation since October 7, 1958. The rigours of martial law, gradually though, very slowly relaxed. Military dictator field marshal Ayub Khan and his associate started devising and initiating strategies and instruments for perpetuating dictatorial rule in civilian garb. Apart from the military rulers' desire to stay in power, the signs of increasing resistance from the students and the youth against dictatorial rule caused the regime to start re-civilianising.



In Pakistan, as a whole, and East Pakistan (East Bengal 1956), in particular, national socio-political forces were mainly divided between the pro-establishment and anti-establishment elements. Among the first were, of course, the military, the civil bureaucracy, the feudal lords (especially in West Pakistan) and business and industrial elite supported later by the pro-government Convention Muslim League. The opposition forces were constituted mainly by the leftist represented by the National Awami Party with its main support based in East Pakistan. The Awami League represented, principally, the emerging Bengali middle class, rural and urban petty bourgeois.



Student politics in the country, especially East Pakistan, reflected the dominant streams of national politics. Thus, the pro-establishment National Students' Federation (NSF) acted as a covert student wing of the establishment and followed the ways of the Convention Muslim League. The Students' League was the student organ of the Awami League. The East Pakistan Students' Union (EPSU) was composed of leftist and socialist elements who were aligned to the National Awami Party and the yet undivided Communist Party.



As already mentioned the Chhatra Shakti, or Student Force, was a middle-of-the-road, moderate student organisation without any patron among the political party. It had, however, links with the politico-cultural platform Tamuddun Majlish and influenced by its principles. It was a strong advocate of the just rights of the Bengalis in Pakistan and the separate linguistic and cultural identity of East Bengal. As has been noted earlier, Chhatra Shakti became better organised and stronger in Dhaka University from 1959-1960. It built up a coalition with the Students' League and Students' Union to fight the NSF in the SM Hall elections in 1959-60 and won a smashing victory.



The coalition had a similar success in the Iqbal Hall (now Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall). Government backing could not help the NSF to win. This showed that the educated Bengali youth's resistance against the predominately West Pakistani martial law regime was gaining ground. The moderate Chatra Shakti acted as the spearhead of the student movement against military dictatorship. The Students' Union with its socialist aims and objectives and the Students' League with its principal objective of assertion of Bengali rights found in Chhatra Shakti (Students' Force) a defensive cushion against the government-backed muscle power of the NSF. The umbrella proved useful and effective for both the student organisations reflecting the leftist-socialist and Bengali autonomist forces in the politics of pre-1971 united Pakistan.



Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12 last.





















