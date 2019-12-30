

Shahriar Feroz Life of a diplomat can often be compared with a sailor of a ship; he goes where his ship takes him. He anchors from one port to another otherwise, from one country to another, until he comes to the end of his career. Outgoing Turkish Ambassador Devrim Ozturk has finally completed his term as his country's envoy to Bangladesh and returning to his country with a handful of experience, professional achievements and also fond memories of Bangladesh. Before his final departure to Turkey, the Turkish diplomat shared a number of his valuable and momentous diplomatic experiences with our Assistant Editor Shahriar Feroze, shedding light beyond the bilateral relations between Turkey and Bangladesh.







Reflecting back to my days in Bangladesh

Devrim Ozturk

Exclusive interview of outgoing Turkish Ambassador Devrim Ozturk



Prior to my arrival in Bangladesh, it was in 2012 when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official state visit to Turkey and in the ensuing five years, not much development was recorded in the diplomatic front. The year 2016 was a critical and testing year for the two countries as in July 2016, both countries suffered from the ugly face of terrorism. The Holey Artisan attack badly affected the business and investment climate in Bangladesh, and the coup d'état attempt in Turkey showed the real face of Gulenist Terrorist Organisation, or FET�, to the whole world. We appreciate Bangladesh's condemnation of the coup d'état attempt which aimed to overthrow the democratically elected government in Turkey. We also gladly observe that under Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Bangladesh has significantly curbed militancy and terrorism in the country.



Consequently, with the Rohingya crisis erupting in late august of 2017, Turkey was one of the first few countries to immediately respond, offer financial and material aid and condemn the Myanmar military's despicable actions against the helpless Muslim minority community. H.E. Emine Erdo?an, Honourable Spouse of the Turkish President arrived and visited the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, and became the first foreign dignitary to visit the camps after the Rohingya crisis erupted. The Rohingya crisis, strange as it may sound, in a way bolstered the bilateral ties between the two countries. The number of high-level visits and foreign office consultation meetings increased during my tenure. Six years after the First Foreign Office Consultation meeting, the second meeting was held in October 2017 in Dhaka and the third meeting was held in May 2019 in Ankara.



I have personally found the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Turkey to be proactive in their professional affairs. Another point I must include from my practical experiences is the regular and frequent interaction of the Bangladeshi Government with the diplomatic community in Dhaka. For me it has been interesting to follow that prioritising on economic diplomacy goals - Bangladesh is attempting to attract more direct investment from Turkey to Bangladesh.



More on the economic front, the two countries have become key trade partners for one another. The bilateral trade between the two countries is now worth approximately $ 1 billion. It is encouraging to note that in the past couple of years, the Turkish business community has also shown keen interest to invest in Bangladesh. The shipbuilding industry of Bangladesh has been identified as a potential sector for Turkish investment.



Bilaterally, during the Bangladesh-Turkey Joint Economic Commission, which was held in November 2019, seven years after the previous meeting in 2012, the avenues for increasing bilateral trade and investment were discussed. For Bangladesh, Turkey is one of the lucrative destinations for exporting RMG products. I believe with more diversification in the range of products, the country can appeal more and more Turkish business houses. That said - the recent establishment of Turkey-Bangladesh Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group will certainly provide momentum to our bilateral cooperation with more interaction between the MPs of both countries.



Military cooperation between Turkey and Bangladesh has been significant. Our cooperation on defence industries is also flourishing. We welcome Bangladesh defence establishments, which consider procuring high quality Turkish arms and defence equipments. In light of 2023 vision for advancing defence technology and capacity, Turkey has increased its arms exports by a colossal 170 percent in four years. It is a tremendous achievement. In addition, Bangladesh - given its army's vision 2030 long-term modernisation plan - can benefit significantly.



As far as cultural exchange programmes are concerned, I believe there is a need for more diversified programmes to be arranged from both ends for familiarisation of respective cultures.



From a geopolitical perspective, Turkey is emphasising the significance of Asia as an emerging power centre. We have recently launched a project titled "Asia Anew initiative", focusing on deeper relations with Asian countries. On that note, it has become decisive for Turkey to follow and analyse the direction to which the power of economy is headed. Bangladesh will be one of our key partners in this new initiative.



During my stay I have noticed, Bangladesh has considerably changed and upgraded its economic conditions. Be it the GDP or Per Capita Income, successful implementation of massive development projects, the country is likely to continue to boom on the economic front. Undeniably, Bangladesh has become one of the most important and emerging powerhouses among Asian countries.



However, Turkey also has an unresolved and complex issue and it is about the fate of some 18,000 irregular Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Turkey. We have to work together to put an end to this illegal migration dilemma.



I am also glad that we finished the construction of the new premises of the Turkish Embassy, which was designed by a Turkish architect, during my tenure in Bangladesh, only two years after the ground-breaking ceremony of the then Prime Minister H.E. Binali Y?ld?r?m in 2017. We hope to move to the new Embassy compound next month, which will be a landmark for the local architecture as well.



Overall, my diplomatic tenure in Bangladesh has been a memorable and a challenging one. I believe I have been able to address many of the challenges successfully while failing in some. Life is always based on a combination of victories and losses.











As I prepare to depart Bangladesh with a heavy heart, it is time to remind myself of my professional obligations. I shall always remember the country and its people in high esteem.



Thank you Bangladesh.

