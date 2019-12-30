Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:23 AM
Home Editorial

Ensure reasonable electricity price

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

 
Ensure reasonable electricity price

Ensure reasonable electricity price

The decision to include liquefied natural gas (LNG) into the country's energy mix is a very positive one as it has offset Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB)'s annual loss by a a huge margin. The loss could be further minimised if bulk shares of electricity were not supplied to the Rural Electrification Board (REB) as it is the government's vision to bring the whole country under its electrification programme.

Power supply to the country's remotest rural areas is one of the outstanding successes of the government that took economic risks to install costly fuel-based power plants years ago. This is now paying back with dividends. As more rural homes keeps coming under the government's electrification programme the gap between urban and rural areas is diminishing fast.

Even a few years ago a rural household that could not hope to get electricity now keeps a refrigerator and watch news and entertainment programmes in satellite channels like its urban counterparts. Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, which claimed to have 10 million new consumers in the last three years, however, hoped that its income and expenditure will not exceed each other in 2020.

This new advantage is sure to have its impact on rural lives including economy and education. This should be the nation's aim. That is why if the government needs to continue giving subsidy to electricity generation for the sake of bringing pockets of areas that still are not brought under electricity, it should do it. This overriding need also tells of the necessity of keeping electricity price always at a reasonable rate. We indeed welcome government's position of providing increased amount of electricity to REB for materialising its vision to supply electricity to every household across the country.





Bangladesh calls itself a welfare state and hence the aim of the government should not always be to make its services to people financially viable or profitable ones. The overall economic condition of people in the country also does not permit putting burden of another price hike on them.

As electricity price hike creates a domino effect on other consumer items also and not remains limited to electricity price only, the policy makers must always conduct effective brain-storming before hiking electricity price. This should be the line of thinking even when the local currency is devalued and a hike is seen in the price of liquid fuel in the international market.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure reasonable electricity price
Mediterranean claims more Bangladeshi lives
Quick disposal of land related cases
Drive to evict illegal structures commendable
Perilous roads keeps claiming lives
Christmas greetings to all our readers
Unchecked road digging leading to extreme pollution
AL must sincerely respond to prime minister’s call


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft