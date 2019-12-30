Video
Hasin Jahan new country director of WaterAid Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
City Desk

WaterAid Bangladesh, the local chapter of UK-based international charity WaterAid, has made Hasin Jahan its new country director.
"I look forward to working with WaterAid again and focusing on transforming lives of the most marginalised people to ensure water, sanitation and hygiene for all by 2030," Hasin Jahan said in a press release.




Prior to joining WaterAid, Hasin Jahan worked as the country director of Practical Action.
Hasin has been pursuing her progressive career in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector for last 25 years holding key positions in the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), DANIDA, WSP, ITN-BUET, and WaterAid.
She is a graduate civil engineer from BUET, completed her MSc in Water and Environmental Management from WEDC, Loughborough University of Technology, UK; and diploma in disaster management from Dhaka University.
She is a popular blog writer; and sits in different national and international committees.


