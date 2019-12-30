Untimely Padma erosion jolts Goalanda people





The riverbank erosion has hit the two unions of Devgram and Doulatdia hard at a time when a cold wave is sweeping the country.

It was found that arable land on a six-km stretch of the river bank from Natunpara on the west side of Doulatdia Ferryghat to Devgram was eroded by the mighty river.

Tomato, brinjal, chilli and mustard fields went into the gorge of the river due to the erosion. The erosion has turned acute especially in Devgram and Kawaljani areas.

Rustam Ali, 60, a farmer of Kawaljani village, said the river devoured at least 50 bighas of cropland at his village. "I planted tomato on 2 bighas of land spending Tk 18,000. However, half of my tomato field has already been lost to the riverbank erosion. I couldn't imagine such an erosion in the dry season." Most of his cropland was devoured by the river in the last 10-12 days, he said. "The way the river is eating up our crops, the burden of the loan will mount on us," he said.

Zahid Hossain, a local, said several hundred families have lost what they had, including their homesteads, to the riverbank erosion earlier. "Many were trying to eke out an existence cultivating crops on their arable land. But the untimely riverbank erosion has devastated their lives."

Sources at the upazila agriculture office said winter vegetables were cultivated on 1,418 hectares of land in the upazila.









Chairman of Devgram union parishad Hafizul Islam said although the erosion is taking place in many places of the upazila, it has turned serious in Kawaljani and Devgram.

After visiting the areas, Assistant Commissioner (Land) M Abdullah Al-Mamun said the erosion in this dry season was beyond their imagination. He said he will talk to the higher authorities and seek measures to deal with the situation. -UNB



