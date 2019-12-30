Video
5 members of ‘Allahr Dal’ held in Khulna

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

KHULNA, Dec 29: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested five suspected members of banned militant outfit 'Allahr Dal' from Labanchora area of the city early Sunday.
The arrestees are Elias Kanchan Ripon, 37, Nayek of Jashore district unit, its joint district unit Nayek Mukul Hossain, 36, district unit vice-NayekYeasin Ali, 38, Shukkur Ali, 29 and Sohanur Rahman Sohan, 23.
Tipped off, a team of Rab-6 conducted a drive in the area and arrested the five people while holding a clandestine meeting in the area, said a press release of Rab.
The elite force members also recovered some leaflets of the organisation from their possession.    
-UNB


