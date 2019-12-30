

Video-streaming service is growing in Bangladesh

Bongo is the country's first and biggest video streaming service provider. It allows millions of viewers to watch Bengali content online anytime, anywhere. Bongo has invested in infrastructure and software over the past five years that has enabled everyone to watch live TV or movies on smartphones and feature phones through the internet.

Amid the rise of global digital media giants such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and Apple TV, Bongo has made its mark in Bangladesh, from being one of the first companies to receive the Golden Play Button award of YouTube to getting the ICT National Award.

Bongo's network consists of over 87 million users and more than 62 million hours of its content are being consumed every month. It runs with a majority of Bangladeshi content as well as international while many are consuming content through its app, web or network of channels.

Bangladesh is seen as an important part in the global streaming industry's growth plan, experts said, adding that as consumption moves online the availability and creation of premium local content becomes important.

Among the digital devices, mobile devices have taken over as the preferred medium of consuming online media. The smartphone market has seen an unprecedented growth in the last five years.

This increase in the number of mobile devices is making it easier for consumers to access music and video content on the go. Keeping all these trends in mind, Bongo is the future of entertainment, with an ever-growing library of over 15,000 full movies, dramas, TV shows, music videos and songs.

This unique collection of Bangladeshi content is available through Bongo's website, mobile app and other partnered platforms. Bongo has already been recognized with a top start-up in Bangladesh award and has received acclaims from Silicon Valley and Europe based investment hubs.

"We also have a goal to preserve our cultural identity. Over the past five years, we have digitized many classic movies, dramas and all are available on www.bongobd.com," said Bongo's Chief Content Officer Mushfiqur Rahman.

Bongo is also the first online video service in Bangladesh to be actively involved in creating original content. The aim is to unleash a new episode of original content every day, for the wide range of audiences from young millineials to kids and families.

Apart from Bongo Originals, its library contains aggregated contents from some of the biggest labels and TV channels in Bangladesh. Bongo is the perfect platform for young and upcoming talents to publish their songs, movies or sketches.

Always looking for creative and quality contents, Bongo offers a win-win situation for content creators, publishers and advertisers. Advertisers do not need to go abroad to show ads to the same people. Bongo offers lucrative advertising options to those who spend on digital media.

According to experts, here in Bangladesh, the video streaming industry is expected to attain a rapid growth with advancements in digital technologies and the emergence of 5G services.

Furthermore, partnerships and agreements among the telecom network providers and video streaming providers are expected to increase in the coming years to offer an uninterrupted streaming experience to the consumers.









The global video streaming market was valued at USD 39.610 billion in the year 2018, and is expected to reach USD 102.0971 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at 20.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in 2023, according to a recent report of America News Hour.





As media consumption across the globe is increasing on digital formats, Bangladesh has shown tremendous increase and has seen a significant jump from traditional media to digital media.Bongo is the country's first and biggest video streaming service provider. It allows millions of viewers to watch Bengali content online anytime, anywhere. Bongo has invested in infrastructure and software over the past five years that has enabled everyone to watch live TV or movies on smartphones and feature phones through the internet.Amid the rise of global digital media giants such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and Apple TV, Bongo has made its mark in Bangladesh, from being one of the first companies to receive the Golden Play Button award of YouTube to getting the ICT National Award.Bongo's network consists of over 87 million users and more than 62 million hours of its content are being consumed every month. It runs with a majority of Bangladeshi content as well as international while many are consuming content through its app, web or network of channels.Bangladesh is seen as an important part in the global streaming industry's growth plan, experts said, adding that as consumption moves online the availability and creation of premium local content becomes important.Among the digital devices, mobile devices have taken over as the preferred medium of consuming online media. The smartphone market has seen an unprecedented growth in the last five years.This increase in the number of mobile devices is making it easier for consumers to access music and video content on the go. Keeping all these trends in mind, Bongo is the future of entertainment, with an ever-growing library of over 15,000 full movies, dramas, TV shows, music videos and songs.This unique collection of Bangladeshi content is available through Bongo's website, mobile app and other partnered platforms. Bongo has already been recognized with a top start-up in Bangladesh award and has received acclaims from Silicon Valley and Europe based investment hubs."We also have a goal to preserve our cultural identity. Over the past five years, we have digitized many classic movies, dramas and all are available on www.bongobd.com," said Bongo's Chief Content Officer Mushfiqur Rahman.Bongo is also the first online video service in Bangladesh to be actively involved in creating original content. The aim is to unleash a new episode of original content every day, for the wide range of audiences from young millineials to kids and families.Apart from Bongo Originals, its library contains aggregated contents from some of the biggest labels and TV channels in Bangladesh. Bongo is the perfect platform for young and upcoming talents to publish their songs, movies or sketches.Always looking for creative and quality contents, Bongo offers a win-win situation for content creators, publishers and advertisers. Advertisers do not need to go abroad to show ads to the same people. Bongo offers lucrative advertising options to those who spend on digital media.According to experts, here in Bangladesh, the video streaming industry is expected to attain a rapid growth with advancements in digital technologies and the emergence of 5G services.Furthermore, partnerships and agreements among the telecom network providers and video streaming providers are expected to increase in the coming years to offer an uninterrupted streaming experience to the consumers.The global video streaming market was valued at USD 39.610 billion in the year 2018, and is expected to reach USD 102.0971 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at 20.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in 2023, according to a recent report of America News Hour.