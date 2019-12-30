Video
Monday, 30 December, 2019
Freshers’ reception and prize giving ceremony held at Milestone School and College

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019
Eduvista Desk

A captivating fresher reception first phase, prize giving ceremony and cultural function was held at Milestone School and College on December 29, 2019. The former minister advocate Sahara Khatun MP was present in the ceremony as chief guest. Principal of the Milestone School and College Prof Md. Shahidul Islam delivered the welcome speech for all. Founder and adviser of the Milestone School and College Colonel Nurun Nabi gave a special directive speech for the students.
Principal of the  Milestone School and College (uttara campus) Lt. Colonel M Kamaluddin Bhuiyan (retd), Administrative director Md. Masud Alam were present as special guest at magnificent fresher reception ceremony first phase.  Heads of all faculties, Teachers, more then ten thousand students and guardians were present in the bewitching ceremony. At the end of the ceremony an aesthetic cultural function was organised by the students.  



