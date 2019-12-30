

PUC holds BoT meeting

Board of trustees meeting of Premier University Chattogram (PUC) was held in PUC campus on December 28, 2019.

In this connection, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nawfel, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Education and Chairman of PUC Board of Trustees presided over the meeting while Board of Trustees member Prof Dr Anupam Sen, Vice-Chancellor of Premier University, Nasiruddin Yousuf, Hasina Mohiuddin, Raymond Arrang, Borhanul Hasan Chowdhury Salehin, Sabiha Musa and PUC registrar Khurshidur Rahman were present at the meeting, the press release said.

















