IU gets new student advisor

Prof Dr M Saidur Rahman of Bangla department has been appointed as the new student advisor of Islamic University (IU) in kushtia.IU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari appointed him to the post for the next one year.IU Register office sources said on Monday.He was appointed to the post as the tenure of Student Advisor Prof Dr Paresh Chandra Barman of ICT department has been completed. IU Acting register SM Abdul Latif said.







