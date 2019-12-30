Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:22 AM
Home Eduvista

Research grant awarding ceremony 2019 held at UIU

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Eduvista Desk

Research grant awarding ceremony 2019 held at UIU

Research grant awarding ceremony 2019 held at UIU


The inaugural ceremony of UIU Research Grant Awarding Ceremony 2019 held on December 29, 2019 at UIU Multipurpose Hall. The program was organized by Institute for Advanced Research (IAR). Architect Yeafesh Osman, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Science and Technology, People's Republic of Bangladesh was present in the occasion as the Chief Guest. He said at the program that research is the main part of higher education, research activities need to be increased in universities to take the standard of education to international standard.
United International University (UIU) has taken a pioneering initiative to provide Research Fund for interested researcher from UIU & other institute for home and abroad to provide substantial support for the quality research and development activities.  In 2019, 12 (Twelve) research proposals received research grants of Tk. 10,147,171 with participants from national and international higher education institutes and research organizations. Applications were received through an online system in the IAR website (www.iar.uiu.ac.bd).









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Freshers’ reception and prize giving ceremony held at Milestone School and College
NU postpones degree exam
PUC holds BoT meeting
IU gets new student advisor
Research grant awarding ceremony 2019 held at UIU
New research published on social media
Scientists find snow in Earth core
NUB celebrates 100 years anniversary of Bangabandhu


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft