

Research grant awarding ceremony 2019 held at UIU

The inaugural ceremony of UIU Research Grant Awarding Ceremony 2019 held on December 29, 2019 at UIU Multipurpose Hall. The program was organized by Institute for Advanced Research (IAR). Architect Yeafesh Osman, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Science and Technology, People's Republic of Bangladesh was present in the occasion as the Chief Guest. He said at the program that research is the main part of higher education, research activities need to be increased in universities to take the standard of education to international standard.

United International University (UIU) has taken a pioneering initiative to provide Research Fund for interested researcher from UIU & other institute for home and abroad to provide substantial support for the quality research and development activities. In 2019, 12 (Twelve) research proposals received research grants of Tk. 10,147,171 with participants from national and international higher education institutes and research organizations. Applications were received through an online system in the IAR website (www.iar.uiu.ac.bd).















