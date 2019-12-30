Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:22 AM
Home Sports

Monaco replace fired Jardim with ex-Spain boss Moreno

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

PARIS, DEC 29: Leonardo Jardim has been fired by Monaco just over a year since he was previously sent packing and replaced by former Spain coach Roberto Moreno, the club announced on Saturday
To general surprise the 45-year-old was reappointed in January, just three months after he was sacked and replaced by Thierry Henry, who oversaw a disastrous tenure.
Moreno, 42, guided his country to Euro 2020 on a temporary basis as Luiz Enrique took time away from the position to take care of his daughter, Xana, who died in August of cancer.
"We are very happy to announce the arrival of Roberto Moreno. We believe a lot in him and his ability to bring success to the team," Monaco's vice-president Oleg Petrov said on the club's website.
Jardim found himself again facing mounting scrutiny in his second spell after a humbling home defeat by Lille in the French League Cup in mid-December.
In their next match however Monaco thrashed the same opposition 5-1 in the league.
The Portuguese originally landed himself in the spotlight in September as Monaco picked up just three points from their opening six games despite a summer outlay of 135 million euros ($150 million).
Five wins in six helped douse the flames but the abject display against Lille stoked fresh concerns about the direction the club, currently in seventh in Ligue 1, was heading.
In happier days Jardim led Monaco to the French title and a Champions League semi-final in 2017, before the club's Russian owners cashed in.




They sold Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain, Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City, Fabinho to Liverpool, Thomas Lemar to Atletico Madrid, Djibril Sidibe to Everton and Falcao to Galatasaray.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Ham sack Pellegrini after Leicester defeat
Monaco replace fired Jardim with ex-Spain boss Moreno
Murray out of ATP Cup and Australian Open
Mourinho angered as Spurs defence make a show of themselves at Norwich
Martial, Rashford ease improving Man Utd past Burnley
Paine hails teamwork as Australia crush New Zealand
Sadar upazila School and Madrasha sports competition ended in Kishoreganj
Bangladesh Futsal Association along with Saddopushkuruni Youth Sporting


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft