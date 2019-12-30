Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:22 AM
Home Sports

Mourinho angered as Spurs defence make a show of themselves at Norwich

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Norwich City's Cuban-born German midfielder Onel Hernandez (L) takes on Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (C) and Tottenham Hotspur's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier (R) during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England on December 28, 2019. photo: AFP

Norwich City's Cuban-born German midfielder Onel Hernandez (L) takes on Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (C) and Tottenham Hotspur's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier (R) during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England on December 28, 2019. photo: AFP

NORWICH, DEC 29: Jose Mourinho bemoaned Tottenham's inability to keep clean sheets after twice having to come from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at bottom-of-the-table Norwich.
Slack Spurs defending allowed Mario Vrancic to open the scoring and only a VAR review to harshly rule out Teemu Pukki's goal prevented Mourinho's men trailing 2-0 at half-time.
Even once the visitors had regained a foothold in the game via Christian Eriksen's free-kick, they shot themselves in the foot at the back once more as Serge Aurier's calamitous own goal restored Norwich's lead.
Harry Kane's penalty eight minutes from time ensured Spurs did not slump to a third defeat in seven games, but they failed to take the chance to leapfrog Chelsea into the top four.
The area of the field with work to do for Mourinho remains obvious and his side have kept just one clean sheet in 10 games since he took over.
Tottenham's season is being chronicled as an Amazon documentary and Mourinho believes the focus of that show should be on his side's defending.
"I think if Amazon wants to do episodes, they will have for sure one episode about our defensive mistakes and the goals that we concede," he told Sky Sports.
"We conceded two very bad goals, the first and the one that was offside but two very bad goals.
"Second half I think we were very, very good with the ball; we create, dominate with play but again the goal (conceded) is a very bad one.
"To score two goals away from home, you have to win. You cannot concede as many goals as we do, but our defensive mistakes are match after match."
Tottenham could have been out of sight inside the first 15 minutes as Dele Alli fired wastefully over before Kane was denied by a fine save from Tim Krul when one-on-one.
At the other end, Vrancic could not believe his luck as Toby Alderweireld stood off and allowed him to close in on goal before firing low past Paulo Gazzaniga to open the scoring 18 minutes in.
Only VAR prevented Tottenham falling further behind before the break as Jan Vertonghen allowed Pukki to control Vrancic's ball over the top and the Finn finished clinically.
However, Pukki's joy was short-lived as he was harshly adjudged to be offside after a VAR review.
"The disallowed goal was tough to take," said Norwich manager Daniel Farke. "It's not in the sense of the game."
Mourinho showed his displeasure with Spurs' first 45 minutes by making two half-time substitutions and changing his system as Lucas Moura and Davinson Sanchez replaced Juan Foyth and Vertonghen.
The Portuguese got the upturn in performance he desired as the visitors were level 10 minutes into the second half after Jamal Lewis handled on the edge of his own area to prevent Kane a clear sight of goal.
Eriksen has been a peripheral figure both under Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino earlier in the season due to his contractual standoff with the club that will most likely see the Dane leave on a free transfer in the summer.
But he produced a timely reminder of his quality by curling the resulting free-kick into the top corner.
Moments later, the ball was in the Norwich net again but this time the offside flag went in the hosts' favour as Alli's classy finish was ruled out.
Just as Tottenham seemed to have taken control, the tide turned again in the other direction as Norwich retook the lead in comical fashion.
Aurier turned the ball into his own net after the ball ricocheted into his path from Alderweireld's tackle on Pukki.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Ham sack Pellegrini after Leicester defeat
Monaco replace fired Jardim with ex-Spain boss Moreno
Murray out of ATP Cup and Australian Open
Mourinho angered as Spurs defence make a show of themselves at Norwich
Martial, Rashford ease improving Man Utd past Burnley
Paine hails teamwork as Australia crush New Zealand
Sadar upazila School and Madrasha sports competition ended in Kishoreganj
Bangladesh Futsal Association along with Saddopushkuruni Youth Sporting


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft