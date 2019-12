Sadar upazila School and Madrasha sports competition ended in Kishoreganj



















A total of 49 Schools & Madrashas of Kishoreganj Sadar upazila sports competition ended at the Kishoreganj Old Stadium on Sunday. Sadar Upazila Chairman Mamum Al Masud Khan along with Sadar Upazila Vice-Chairman Masuma Akter distributed prizes among the winners as the chief and special guests. the prize giving ceremony was presided over by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Kadir Mia. photo: Observer