Bangladesh Futsal Association along with Saddopushkuruni Youth Sporting









beating Dinajpur district in the final by 6-1. photo: Observer DESK





Bangladesh Futsal Association along with Saddopushkuruni Youth Sporting Club Rangpur jointly organised a day-long Bangabandhu Victory Day Women's Futsal Tournament at the Palichora M N High School ground of Saddopushkuruni Union in Rangpur on Saturday. A total of eight teams took part in the tournament. Rangpur district became Championbeating Dinajpur district in the final by 6-1. photo: Observer DESK