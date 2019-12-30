Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:21 AM
Home Sports

Australia's Siddle announces international retirement

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

MELBOURNE, DEC 29: Veteran Australian bowler Peter Siddle announced his international retirement Sunday after a 67-Test career, with national coach Justin Langer praising him as giving his "heart and soul" to the team.
The 35-year-old had been called up to the second Test squad in Melbourne but was not selected in the side to face New Zealand and decided to call it quits.
"Just being able to play, to walk out, wear the baggy green -- I'd watched guys like Punter (Ricky Ponting), Steve Waugh, guys like that wear it, represent Australia," he said.
"Every time I stepped out was amazing, I don't think I could pick one special one.
"At the end of the day, to play one is amazing, to end up playing what I did is truly special."
Siddle, who played a key role in helping Australia retain the Ashes in England earlier this year, went to the Australian dressing room at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to tell his teammates personally.
"The year after I retired from playing, Matty Hayden and Ricky Ponting were raving about this guy called Peter Siddle," Langer said.
"If it came from them, you knew it was right and so it proved throughout his brilliant international career.
"He is an unbelievable bloke and an extremely good cricketer. He is the everything of what a team player is. He has given his heart and soul to the Australian team and the game of cricket."
Siddle took 221 wickets from his 67 Tests including eight five-wicket hauls.
He is the 13th highest Test wicket-taker among Australian bowlers and is best remembered for the hat-trick he claimed on his 26th birthday against England in Brisbane in 2010.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Ham sack Pellegrini after Leicester defeat
Monaco replace fired Jardim with ex-Spain boss Moreno
Murray out of ATP Cup and Australian Open
Mourinho angered as Spurs defence make a show of themselves at Norwich
Martial, Rashford ease improving Man Utd past Burnley
Paine hails teamwork as Australia crush New Zealand
Sadar upazila School and Madrasha sports competition ended in Kishoreganj
Bangladesh Futsal Association along with Saddopushkuruni Youth Sporting


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft